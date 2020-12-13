Dawson Knox questionable to return with stinger

Getty Images

Bills tight end Dawson Knox has a stinger and is questionable to return to Sunday night’s game against the Steelers.

Knox left the field following wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ 12-yard reception in Pittsburgh territory early in the third quarter. He had a fumble earlier in the game that led to the Steelers’ lone touchdown of the night.

Buffalo didn’t miss a beat on offense following Knox’s injury, with quarterback Josh Allen hitting wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 19-yard touchdown a play later.

With 9:07 left in the third quarter, the Bills lead 16-7.