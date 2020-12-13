DeAndre Hopkins, Kenyan Drake both ready to play for Cardinals

USA Today

The Cardinals will have their leading rusher and leading receiver on the field today against the Giants.

Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Kenyan Drake are both at full strength and expected to play today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hopkins was listed as questionable with a back/neck injury and Drake was listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Today’s game is a very big one for the Cardinals, who have lost three straight games and find themselves at risk of falling out of playoff contention. It’s also a big one for the Giants, who are trying to hold onto first place in the NFC East.

Hopkins leads the Cardinals with 85 catches for 1,019 yards, and Drake leads the Cardinals with 178 carries for 768 yards.