Deebo Samuel injures hamstring on first play

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was in the starting lineup despite a foot contusion that forced him to miss some practice time last week.

His presence didn’t last long, though, as he went down on the first play.

Samuel went 9 yards on a rush attempt. His first play could stand as his last of today’s game as he is standing on the sideline in a baseball hat.

He has a hamstring injury and officially is questionable to return.

Samuel missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

With Samuel out of the lineup, Kendrick Bourne will get more playing time along with starter Brandon Aiyuk.