Deebo Samuel’s injured hamstring “didn’t look good”

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has fought through an injury-plagued season. His latest injury, though, might spell the end of 2020 for him.

Samuel lasted only one play Sunday. He left with a hamstring injury after a 9-yard carry on the first snap and spent the rest of the game on the sideline.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN, said after the game that Samuel’s hamstring injury “didn’t look good.”

Earlier this season, Samuel missed three games with a hamstring injury.

Injuries have limited Samuel to seven games and 305 offensive snaps this season. He has 41 touches for 417 yards and a touchdown.

In his rookie season, Samuel had 71 touches for 961 yards and six touchdowns.