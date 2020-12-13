Deonte Harris out for Saints on Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints won’t have kick returner Deonte Harris for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Harris was listed as questionable due to a neck injury and his name appeared on the team’s inactive list ahead of kickoff. It’s the third straight game that Harris has missed.

Wide receiver Tommylee Lewis handled punt returns for the Saints last weekend.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown was ruled out on Friday with a shoulder injury. Running back Ty Montgomery, cornerback Ken Crawley, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, tight end Garrett Griffin, and quarterback Trevor Siemian are also inactive.

Safety Rudy Ford, linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerback Michael Jacquet, defensive back Grayland Arnold, wide reciever John Hightower, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, and running back Jason Huntley won’t play for the Eagles.