Derrick Henry runs over Jaguars in 31-10 win

Titans running back Derrick Henry is trying to be the first repeat rushing leader in the NFL since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2007 and his effort got a big boost in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Henry ran 26 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ 31-10 win over the Jaguars. The victory pushes their record to 9-4 and ensures they will remain in first place in the AFC South through the end of Week 14.

It is the second time that Henry has crossed the 200-yard mark this season and the fourth time that he’s done it since the start of the 2018 season. There have been four 200-yard games by every other player in the league over that span.

Henry is now up to 1,532 yards on the season and has 14 rushing touchdowns. He’ll try to keep pushing those numbers higher against the Lions next Sunday.

The Titans also got a strong game from wide receiver A.J. Brown. He dealt with an ankle injury during the week and appeared to tweak it during Sunday’s game, but he didn’t miss much time and caught seven passes for 112 yards. One of those catches went for a 37-yard touchdown and Ryan Tannehill also hooked up with tight end Geoff Swaim for a score.

All of that scoring went on before the Jaguars pulled quarterback Mike Glennon in favor of Gardner Minshew in the third quarter. Minshew was playing for the first time since Week 7 and went 18-of-31 for 178 yards and a touchdown. We’ll see if he gets back in the starting lineup in Baltimore as the Jaguars try to snap a 12-game losing streak next weekend.