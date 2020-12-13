Deshaun Watson insists elbow is fine after taking a hit on it

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took a licking, with the Bears sacking him six times and hitting him 11 times overall.

Watson hit his right elbow on the helmet of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith with 2:16 left in the third quarter on a third-and-one incompletion. A.J. McCarron replaced him for the fourth-down play and was sacked by Smith, giving the Bears seven sacks for the day.

“He got hit on the funny bone,” Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said. “You know how those funny bones in the elbow, they, boom, bang the nerve for a minute. But he came off and worked it around and got the feeling back, and so we put him back in the game.”

Watson returned to play the rest of the game despite the Texans being down 33-7 at that point and mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

“I’m good,” Watson said. “Yeah, I just had to come out for a play because I stayed on the ground, and yeah, that was pretty much it. I just wanted to finish out the game. There was nothing else to that, towards that, so that was really my decision.”