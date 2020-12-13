Doug Marrone not ready to say who starts at QB in Week 15

Getty Images

The Jaguars made a quarterback change in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

Gardner Minshew replaced Mike Glennon with the team down 31-3 in the third quarter. Glennon threw an interception to end the previous drive and was 13-of-23 for 85 yards in his third start of the season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said the move was designed “to get a spark” and Minshew was able to lead a touchdown drive after entering. There wouldn’t be any more points in the 31-10 loss and Marrone wasn’t ready to say if Minshew will get the nod against the Ravens next weekend.

“As far as moving forward, again, I haven’t spoken to both guys so just out of respect for them, obviously I have in my mind what I want to do but I’m actually going to make sure I speak to them first, before I do something through the media,” Marrone said, via John Shipley of SI.com. “I don’t want them to find out from what I say because after the game everything happens so quickly for me.”

Minshew said this week that he all but begged Marrone for another chance to play. We’ll see if his work on Sunday leads to a return to the starting lineup.