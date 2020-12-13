Doug Pederson: We got the spark I was looking for

Getty Images

The Eagles turned to Jalen Hurts at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Saints with the hope that his presence would spur the team to a much needed victory.

They got the outcome they were looking for. Hurts threw a touchdown and ran for 106 yards to help the team to a 24-21 win that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Head coach Doug Pederson noted that plenty of people had a hand in the win — Miles Sanders scored twice, the defense had five sacks and two takeaways — but referenced comments from earlier the week about why he was going with Hurts over Carson Wentz.

“We went into this week — a lot of stuff’s been piled on this football team this season . . . sometimes you look for an opportunity to jumpstart things, kind of reset. . . . It gave us a spark as a team that I was looking for,” Pederson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Pederson did not say that Hurts will start against the Cardinals in Arizona next week, but it would be an odd decision to get a spark and then snuff it out as quickly as possible.