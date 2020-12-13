Drew Lock throws four touchdowns as Broncos beat Panthers 32-27

Getty Images

The jury may still be out on whether or not Drew Lock is the Broncos’ long-term solution at quarterback. But at least on Sunday, he looked the part.

Lock threw for a career-high four touchdowns, leading Denver to a 32-27 victory over the Panthers. He completed 21-of-27 passes for 280 yards, good for a 149.5 passer rating. His last touchdown was his best — a 49-yard deep strike to K.J. Hamler.

Hamler was Denver’s leading receiver, recording 86 yards on two receptions — both of which went for touchdowns.

Returner Diontae Spencer opened the scoring with an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Panthers nearly executed a fourth-quarter comeback, but defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones brought down quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a sack to start the Panthers’ final offensive drive. That put the offense behind the chains and Bridgewater’s fourth-and-8 pass was well short of the sticks for a one-yard gain.

Bridgewater finished the game 30-of-40 for 283 yards, but took four sacks. Carolina was without running back Christian McCaffrey with a thigh injury and wide receiver D.J. Moore, who tested positive for COVID-19. Robby Anderson led the team with eight receptions for 84 yards.

Panthers have now dropped seven of their last eight games, falling to 4-9. The Broncos are now 5-8 with a chance to still finish the season at .500.