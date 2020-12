Getty Images

Denver cornerback Duke Dawson has been carted to the locker room after suffering a non-contact knee injury.

Midway through the first quarter, Dawson came on a blitz from the defense’s right. But as he made his way into the Panthers’ backfield, he pulled up and immediately grabbed his right leg as he went down.

As the cart came out, Dawson’s teammates wished him well before he headed into the locker room.

Shortly after, the Broncos declared Dawson out for the game.