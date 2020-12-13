Dwayne Haskins in for Alex Smith, who has a calf injury

Getty Images

Alex Smith left for the locker room early to get a calf injury evaluated. He returned to the sideline just as the 49ers were kicking off to begin the second half.

Smith is questionable to return, with Dwayne Haskins now in the game.

Haskins, who took the kneel down to end the first half, has not played since Week 4. That was his last start.

He fell to third on the depth chart until Kyle Allen‘s season-ending injury put Smith into the starting lineup in Week 10.

Smith went 8-for-19 for 57 yards and an interception in the first half.

Washington leads 13-7.