Eagles hold on for win in Jalen Hurts’ first start

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2020, 7:34 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that he made a quarterback change this week in hopes of creating an offensive spark.

Jalen Hurts provided it against the Saints on Sunday. Hurts threw for a touchdown and ran for 109 yards in a 24-21 win that ended a four-game losing streak. The win gives the Eagles a 4-8-1 record and keeps some hopes of winning the NFC East title alive with three weeks to play.

It was the first time that the Eagles scored more than 23 points since Week 6.

Hurts was 17-of-30 for 167 yards overall and the second-round pick got strong support from running back Miles Sanders. Sanders ran for two touchdowns, including an 82-yard jaunt, and finished the day with 136 yards from scrimmage.

It wasn’t all good things for Hurts, however. He fumbled to give the Saints the ball with just under two minutes to play in the game and Taysom Hill hit Jared Cook for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:24 left to play. The Saints tried an onside kick to get the ball back, but the Eagles recovered and killed the rest of the clock.

Hill threw two touchdown passes and 226 yards in the second half, but he only had 65 yards and also threw an interception in the first half as the Eagles built a 17-0 lead. Hill also got sacked by Josh Sweat and lost a fumble on a fourth-and-two in Eagles territory in the fourth quarter. Wil Lutz also missed a pair of field goals that loomed large in the final reckoning.

With the Packers beating the Lions, the Saints have now fallen out of the top seed in the NFC playoff picture. They’ll host the Chiefs next Sunday and eyes will be on whether Drew Brees returns from injured reserve in time to play in that game.

22 responses to “Eagles hold on for win in Jalen Hurts’ first start

  4. Just like the Falcons, the Eagles don’t know the onside kick rules either. They’re lucky they got that ball.

  5. Nice to see Philly get the ball to Miles Sanders! Great team effort, almost blew it at one point, but nice to see a win.

  6. Philadelphia is so bad they tried like heck to give that game back to the Saints, but New Orleans didn’t take the offering. When is that fraud Doug Peterson getting fired that’s all I wanna know. Time for him to write another book, and maybe the title outta be ‘How Frank won me that Superbowl’

  7. Just like the Falcons, the Eagles don’t know the onside kick rules either. They’re lucky they got that ball
    —–

    You sir are wrong, they would’ve been lucky if the saints got it. Would’ve preserved the top 5 pick

  9. Bama fan here glad to see Hurts finally getting his chance and wondering what took so long. Much like Tua, he’s just one of those guys who seems to elevate the play of his teammates wheres with the Eagles former starter the opposite was true.

  10. Hurts is the man!! See you later Wentz. Puleeze Puleeez pick him up Jerruh. You know you want too!!

  11. Outcomes like this happen when a superior team doesn’t take an inferior team
    seriously and lets them hang around all afternoon.

  12. Doug Pederson should still be fired because this is what he should have been doing all yr but has not Running the Football. What happened to the 40+ pass plays just about every game Wentz Started. 30 passes today 36 Runs. This is similar to the Tim Tebow effect when he started in Denver. Broncos had no running game in that case before Tebow.
    Eagles do have a running game that Pederson refused to use all season.
    Pederson still a pass happy Buffoon. In 4 of the 8 losses 16,18, 17, 14 all losses
    plus they tied a Bengals team that ran the ball less then 20 times in a 70 minute game.
    Eagles even with the win still 62.9% pass with 41.1 pass plays to 24.3 Run plays a game.
    Sorry Dougie you need to go and never be hired again.

  14. Yes it is 100% True that Frank Reich won the Eagles that Superbowl.
    Sean Payton did today what Doug Pederson usually does 43 pass plays to 20 runs.
    The Teams that win games are more balanced, run balanced, or Run Heavy then opponents.
    Those who lose think they are Mike Leach. Teams rushing less then 20 times 9-53-1 That percentage keeps going down. Teams that run more then they pass or are balanced 50/50 win around 90% of the time. So many teams have dug themselves a hole this yr playing pass, pass, pass ball.

  15. Eagles are a terrible team they almost handed the game to the Taysom Hill Saints.Got very luck on that onside kick too!

  17. Sanders touched the ball as much as the last 2 games combined. Who knew the Eagles had a good running back on their roster the way they threw it every play in previous games.

    Receivers got open and the offense line didn’t look horrible. Peters was indeed the weakest link this year and i hope to never see him in Eagles green again. He was a great player who has played 2 seasons to long.

    Raegor had some good plays as well.

    Let’s hope Slay and Maddox are ok and let’s build on this next week.

  18. Wentz would have been exposed by ACC, SEC or Big 10 defenses if he would have been talented enough to have been given a scholarship to play football in any of those conferences.

  19. @kingmeren

    Many of those were QB runs by Hurts. A running QB opens up the run game for the rb too. The team is playing differently because Hurts has a different skillset than your boy Wentz. It also helps that Hurts isn’t eating drive killing sacks from holding the ball too long, and (at least until late in the game) committing atrocious turnovers.

  20. Apparently, the Saints pulled a Florida today. All that was missing was the thrown sjoe

  21. @rdog

    Nearly 300 yards passing 2 tds 1 int. Was an average performance. Only people that watched today and are saying he isnt a franchise QB already thought that and they were just waiting for him to lose a game.

  22. Missed 2 pretty blatant roughing the passer penalties on the Eagles, by the standards of what they called on the Saints.
    Blatant hold on CJGJ, and several by their patch work o-line. If they leave it close enough and the refs will do their thing. Every. Single. Time.
    Such is life as the Saints. Oh well. Not like it’s unexpected.

