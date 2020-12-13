Eagles hurting with Saints surging

Getty Images

The Eagles are down three defensive backs to injuries and it is hampering their attempt to finish off a win over the Saints.

Taysom Hill hit Emmanuel Sanders for a 37-yard touchdown with 1:40 left in the third quarter to cut what had been a 17-0 lead to a 17-14 Eagles advantage. Alvin Kamara ran for a touchdown to cap the Saints’ first possession of the second half.

Philadelphia drove the ball into Saints territory after Kamara’s score and went for it on fourth down for the fourth time in the game. Jalen Hurts was stuffed short of the first down and the Saints now have a lot of momentum.

Cornerback Darius Slay, safety Rodney McLeod, and cornerback Avonte Maddox have all been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Slay has a head injury while the other two players have knee injuries.