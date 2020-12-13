Eagles roll to 17-0 halftime lead

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2020, 5:51 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles and Saints came into Sunday’s game headed in very different directions, but things have not continued in those directions during the first half.

Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown, Miles Sanders ran 82 yards for another score and the Eagles have a 17-0 lead on the Saints at halftime. Hurts his making his first NFL start after the Eagles decided to make a change after four straight losses with Carson Wentz in the lineup.

The second-round pick is 12-of-21 for 129 yards and he’s added 75 yards on seven carries. The touchdown pass and one of those carries came on fourth downs, but the Saints have not been as aggressive about trying to extend drives.

They opted for a field goal on a fourth-and-two from the Eagles’ 27-yard-line in the first quarter and punted on fourth-and-one near midfield in the second quarter. Those moves may have been borne of faith in their top-rated defense, but the unit has not been able to stop the Eagles and the Saints will have a lot of work to do in order to get back into the game.

Whether Taysom Hill can get that work done is a big question. He’s 11-of-15 passing the ball, but has generated just 65 yards through the air and thrown an interception in a step backward from last week’s outing against the Falcons.

8 responses to “Eagles roll to 17-0 halftime lead

  1. Eagles defense playing lights out as well. Great team effort so far. Hopefully they can keep it going I’m the second half …

  2. The Eagles look like a completely different team. They are playing hard because they believe they can win this game. That’s different from when they had that boat anchor under center. Is this the beginning of the end of Wentz’s stay in Philly? He has lost that team and I don’t know if he can build that trust back. I think we may just be watching the end of Carson’s career. Maybe he could join the Broncos practice squad like Blake Bortles did. It would be fitting.

  3. The Eagles have to have the worst kicker in the NFL. I’ve seen high school kickers better than Jake Elliott. Other than that Jalen Hurts looks impressive he reminds me of Lamar Jackson of the Ravens.

  4. Best half of Eagles football since the 1st half of week 1.

    Turns out the Eagles WRs can get open, unlike the excuses the announcers kept making for Wentz.

    The Eagles remembering they have one of the top young RBs in Miles Sanders is also a big part of the 1st half offense. Did Peterson forget Sanders when Wentz was QB or did Wentz audible out of running plays?

    The offensive line while not great, proved that the sacks were more about Carson holding onto the ball than how bad they are every play. Moving Hurts around in the pocket is something fans have been asking the Eagles to do with Wentz all year.

    Great 1st half.

  6. I thought Sean Payton was a genius what’s going on here? The Saints will be one and done in the playoffs the Saints are experts at choking

