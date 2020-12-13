Frank Gore fumbles, Seahawks go up 17-3

Getty Images

The Seahawks lost at home to the Giants last Sunday, but they are looking better in this weekend’s matchup with the Giants’ co-tenants at MetLife Stadium.

Jason Myers hit a field goal with 12:35 to play in the first half to put the Seahawks up 17-3 over the Jets. The kick came three plays after the second turnover of the game.

Former Jets Jamal Adams and Damon Harrison combined to force a fumble by running back Frank Gore. Linebacker Bobby Wagner recovered the ball on the 32-yard-line.

Gore’s fumble came on the Jets’ first offensive play after DK Metcalf caught a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson. Wilson hit Freddie Swain for the first score of the day, but he was also intercepted in the end zone by Jets safety Marcus Maye on a deep shot to Metcalf in the first quarter.