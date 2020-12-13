Frank Reich on Kenny Moore’s pick: I didn’t know if Odell Beckham Jr. was playing defense for us

USA Today Sports

Late in the second quarter of the Colts’ eventual 44-27 win over the Raiders, Indianapolis cornerback Kenny Moore made one of the most impressive interceptions of the season.

Quarterback Derek Carr‘s pass was intended for tight end Darren Waller in the back of the end zone. But Moore went up and made a one-handed grab, plucking the ball out of the air to give his offense an extra possession.

After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich said the play reminded him of a certain wide receiver.

“I didn’t know if Odell Beckham Jr. was playing defense for us. It was unbelievable,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of WFNI. “I had to stop for a second there [and say], ‘Did he really catch that ball?’ It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime plays.”

Moore picked up a second takeaway later in the contest by forcing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble in the fourth quarter.

With a pair of takeaways in a big road victory, Moore might have a good case for AFC defensive player of the week.