Garett Bolles, Noah Fant staying in Charlotte overnight after getting ill Sunday

The Broncos made left tackle Garett Bolles a late scratch on Sunday because of an illness and tight end Noah Fant left their 32-27 win over the Panthers for the same reason.

Fant would not return to the game and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that neither player will return to Denver with the team on Sunday.

Bolles reported a stomach issue on Sunday morning and was removed from the lineup because that is a symptom of COVID-19.

“It totally started this morning. . . . We think it’s just a stomach thing,” Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos website.

Fangio said that both players have tested negative for COVID-19 and that they would return on Monday assuming that continues to be the case.