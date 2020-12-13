Geno Smith in with Seahawks blowing out Jets

Getty Images

Jamal Adams facing the Jets got a lot of attention in the days leading up to Sunday’s game in Seattle, but he’s not the only former Jet helping the Seahawks to an easy win.

Geno Smith took over at quarterback late in the third quarter as the Seahawks decided it was time for Russell Wilson to call it a day. The Seahawks were winning 37-3 at the time of the move.

Smith was a 2013 second-round pick who started 29 games in his first two seasons with the Jets. He had his jaw broken when then-teammate IK Enemkpali punched him in the locker room and Ryan Fitzpatrick took over as the team’s starter in 2015.

Smith last played in a regular season game with the Chargers in 2018.

Adams and Smith are joined by tackle Brandon Shell, kicker Jason Myers, and defensive tackle Damon Harrison in the Jets alumni section of the Seahawks roster. Head coach Pete Carroll had the same job with the Jets in 1994 and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer ran the Jets Offense from 2006 to 2011.