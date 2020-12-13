Giants hold firm after Daniel Jones fumble

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones‘ return to the lineup got off on the wrong foot Sunday, but his defense helped him out.

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden knocked the ball out of Jones’ hands on a first quarter sack and then returned the fumble inside the Giants’ 10-yard-line. Golden opened the 2020 season with the Giants and was traded to the Cardinals for a sixth-round pick in October.

The Cardinals weren’t able to do anything with the good field position. They got to the 1-yard-line, but Kyler Murray threw incomplete on fourth down and the Cardinals will have to find another way to get over the wall offensively.

Jones had not turned the ball over in any of his last three starts. The Giants won all of those games and have won four straight to move into first place in the NFC West.