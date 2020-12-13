Haason Redick on five-sack game: “It doesn’t feel real”

Getty Images

Before Sunday, Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick never had more than two sacks in any football game at any level. On Sunday, Reddick had five.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Reddick told PFT by phone after Sunday’s victory over the Giants. “I still can’t believe it. But it happened and I’m happy, man. I’m full of joy. I feel blessed. It’s one of those things you can’t believe even though it happened.”

Reddick explained that he didn’t realize he had five sacks until the victory had been secured.

“After the game was finally over and I was on the field and everything was happening,” Reddick said. “I just kept going. Just kept playing. Once it was over and I’m looking at my teammates and my coaches and everybody’s cheering me on. I tried to process it but I really still couldn’t. I took a moment to myself. I cried. I was so happy I cried. I can’t lie to you, I was so happy that I cried.”

Reddick also explained that the foundation for snapping a three-game losing streak was put in place during the week.

“We knew that we needed this game,” Reddick said, “especially to start a spark there to push us back into the playoff run. The energy was crazy at practice all week. The intensity was there. We were hitting on all cylinders in practice.”

They were hitting on all cylinders against the Giants, and the Cardinals have thrust themselves back into the playoff mix.