Jaguars turn to Gardner Minshew in rout

Quarterback Gardner Minshew begged for another chance to start for the Jaguars and he might get one in Week 15.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone pulled Mike Glennon and inserted Minshew in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Titans. The move came after Derrick Henry‘s one-yard touchdown run extended the Titans’ lead to 31-3.

Henry’s score was set up when Glennon was intercepted by Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler near midfield.

Minshew’s first drive since Week 7 ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole. He was 5-of-7 for 48 yards and figures to be throwing a lot more with the Jaguars still down 21 points.