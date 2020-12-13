Jalen Hurts: It’s not all about me

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put together an outstanding performance in his first start, but afterward he deflected the credit while accepting blame.

Hurts said in a post-game interview on FOX that he doesn’t believe he deserves the bulk of the praise for the way the Eagles played.

“It’s not all about me,” Hurts said. “This is a great team and we have a lot of great players, and I’m just so excited we got this win today. We worked really hard this week.”

Hurts criticized himself, unprompted, for a late fumble, saying he still has things he needs to work on. Both on the field and afterward, Hurts handled himself exactly the way a leader should.