Jalen Hurts TD pass puts Eagles up 7-0

Getty Images

The Eagles decided to pass up a field goal and put the ball in rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ hands in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

It turned out to be a wise decision. Hurts delivered a strike to Alshon Jeffery while under pressure and Jeffery caught the ball for a 15-yard touchdown. Jake Elliott‘s extra point put the Eagles up 7-0 on the Saints.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has now opted to go for it on three fourth downs. Hurts converted one on the team’s opening drive, but Miles Sanders was dropped for a loss on the second to force a turnover on downs.

The Saints have not had the same offensive success, but did get close enough for Wil Lutz to try a 44-yard field goal. Lutz missed the kick and the game remained scoreless until Jeffery’s first touchdown of the season.