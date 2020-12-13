Jamal Adams sets single-season sacks record for a defensive back

USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Adams set the record for most sacks in a season for a defensive back with a sack of former teammate Sam Darnold on Sunday. The Seahawks safety now has 8.5 for the season, topping the previous mark of eight set by Adrian Wilson in 2005.

“I’m excited, man,” Adams said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “It really hasn’t hit me yet that I broke it. I’m trying to shatter it to be real with you, man. So this is just a start. It’s not the finish line, man. The marathon continues.”

Adams, at 213 pounds, is the lightest player ever to have eight or more sacks in a season, according to Pro Football Reference. The previous lightest was Rod Martin, who at 218 pounds, had 11 sacks in 1984.

Adams had a Warren Sapp celebration planned for when he broke the record, but Adams’ record-setter was anticlimactic as he pushed Darnold out of bounds for a 1-yard loss. Adams didn’t know it was ruled a sack until Pete Carroll told him on the sideline.

The Seahawks had two other sacks in the 40-3 victory.