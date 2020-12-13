Jeremy Chinn strip sack leads to Panthers first touchdown

Getty Images

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn continues to make his case for defensive rookie of the year.

With Carolina down 6-0 midway through the second quarter, Chinn got into the backfield on a blitz and hit Denver quarterback Drew Lock hard — forcing a fumble on what was the rookie’s first career sack. Defensive lineman Efe Obada picked up the loose ball and ran 54 yards before he was tackled by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at Denver’s three-yard line.

The Panthers cashed in on their extra opportunity with running back Mike Davis‘ three-yard touchdown a play later, taking a 7-6 lead with 6:15 left in the second quarter.

It was the Broncos’ league-leading 29th giveaway of the season.