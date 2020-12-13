Joe Judge: No regrets about starting Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge said during the week that he wanted to be sure quarterback Daniel Jones could protect himself before deciding whether Jones would start against the Cardinals after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

Jones got the start and he spent much of the day trying to defend himself. He was sacked six times during the 26-7 loss and never had a rushing attempt despite having a lot of success in that area this season.

After the game, Judge said the team came into the game knowing that Jones would not be able to run as usual and that he knew that could result in more sacks. He said he was not second-guessing the decision after seeing the team’s four-game winning streak come to an end.

“No, I have no regrets about playing him. We made a calculation based on what we thought he could do as a player,” Judge said.

The Giants did pull Jones with just under three minutes to play, but Judge did not say that the hamstring was the reason for that decision.