Johnathan Taylor’s 62-yard touchdown gives Colts 27-17 lead

Getty Images

Colts rookie running back Johnathan Taylor registered the longest run of his young career to give the Colts a 10-point lead in the third quarter.

Indianapolis opened up a hole a truck could’ve fit through, as Taylor took a handoff to the right and went 62 yards to the end zone. Taylor was nearly caught inside the 10-yard line, but broke the arm tackle around his legs to get into the end zone.

Taylor’s touchdown came with 7:27 left in the third quarter.

The run gave Taylor 124 yards on 12 carries and made him the fourth Colts rookie to reach 1,000 yards in 12 games. Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Joseph Addai were the others to accomplish the feat.