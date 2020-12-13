Josh Jacobs active for Raiders, Anthony Castonzo active for Colts

Getty Images

Both the Raiders and Colts will have key players active for their Week 14 matchup on Sunday.

For Las Vegas, running back Josh Jacobs, right tackle Trent Brown, and safety Johnathan Abram are all active. Jacobs and Abram did not appear in last week’s game against the Jets. This will be Brown’s third game this season. He played three snaps in Las Vegas’ Week 1 win over Carolina and the entirety of the club’s Week 5 victory over Kansas City.

For the Colts, left tackle Anthony Castonzo is active after missing last week’s game with an MCL injury. He was limited in two days of practice and listed as questionable.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke is active as well, after sitting out the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

Las Vegas’ inactives are cornerback Damon Arnette, quarterback Nate Peterman, running back Theo Riddick, offensive lineman Brandon Parker, offensive lineman John Simpson, and defensive end Carl Nassib.

Indianapolis’ inactives are punter Rigoberto Sanchez, quarterback Jacob Eason, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, defensive end Ben Banogu, cornerback Tremon Smith, offensive lineman Will Holden, and wide receiver DeMichael Harris.