Josh Jacobs is expected to play Sunday

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is set to return to action this weekend.

Jacobs was not on the field for last Sunday’s last second victory over the Jets because of a sprained ankle and head coach Jon Gruden opened the week by casting doubt on his chances of playing against the Colts. A missed practice on Wednesday did little to suggest that was wrong, but things improved over the rest of the week.

Jacobs practiced on Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable on Friday. According to multiple reports, he will be active against the Colts on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is also expected to have safety Johnathan Abram back from a knee injury as they try for their eighth win of the season.