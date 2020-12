K’Waun Williams, Emmanuel Moseley are inactive for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers won’t have cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (ankle) today. Moseley was doubtful, and Williams was questionable on Friday’s status report.

Moseley and Williams are on the team’s inactives list.

The team’s other inactives are receiver Trent Taylor, offensive guard Hroniss Grasu (knee), running back Austin Walter and defensive lineman D.J. Jones (ankle)

Washington’s inactives are running back Antonio Gibson (turf toe), offensive tackle David Sharpe (knee), receiver Dontrelle Inman, receiver Jeff Badet, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive back Cole Luke.