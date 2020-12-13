Matt Feiler questionable to return with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Steelers left guard Matt Feiler is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills with a shoulder injury.

Feiler, who has played nearly every Pittsburgh offensive snap this season, left the contest midway through the first quarter. Rookie Kevin Dotson came in to replace Feiler.

A fourth-round pick, Dotson started two games this season and played the majority of another. He most recently played four snaps in Pittsburgh’s Week 12 win over Baltimore.

The Steelers and Bills have traded empty possessions throughout the first quarter. There’s no score with 59 seconds left in the opening period.