Matthew Stafford getting X-rays on ribs

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s loss to the Packers in the fourth quarter and there wasn’t much of an update about his condition when interim head coach Darrell Bevell spoke to reporters after the game.

Bevell said that Stafford was getting X-rays on his ribs and that the team would know more about the situation once those tests and other evaluations are done. He said that the decision to pull Stafford from the game came because the quarterback wasn’t able to do everything he needed to do as a result of the injury.

Stafford was 24-of-34 for 244 yards and a touchdown before his injury. Chase Daniel was 3-of-6 for 29 yards in the final minutes of the 31-24 loss.

With Stafford being evaluated, Daniel met with the media after the game. Monday should bring more word about the possibility that he’ll be starting in Week 15.