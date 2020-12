Getty Images

If the Lions are going to come back and beat the Packers, Chase Daniel will have to lead the way.

Daniel entered the game late in the fourth quarter after Stafford suffered what appeared to be a rib injury.

The Packers had a 31-21 lead with three minutes remaining when Daniel came in, so it would be a miraculous comeback if he were to lead it.

The 5-7 Lions are clinging to very slim playoff hopes as Daniel takes the field.