Mike Zimmer: Let’s not put this all on Dan Bailey

Mike Zimmer publicly has backed Dan Bailey, but after the kicker’s four missed kicks in Sunday’s 26-14 loss to the Bucs, the Vikings coach wasn’t quite as supportive.

“At this point, we’re not really worried about feelings anymore,” Zimmer said, via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

Bailey missed an extra point wide left and his field-goal attempts of 36, 54 and 46 yards were wide right. He is the first player since John Aveni for Washington in 1961 to miss at least three field goals and an extra point without making a kick, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“If you guys want me to fire guys for making a mistake here or there, we wouldn’t have any players,” Zimmer later added. “Let’s not put this all on Dan Bailey.”

Bailey was not one of the Vikings’ players made available for comment after the game, but he said Friday he was “embarrassed” by his recent misses.

He missed two extra points and a field goal attempt at the end of regulation last week against the Jaguars, though the Vikings won in overtime on his 23-yard kick.