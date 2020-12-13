Mitchell Trubisky outplays Deshaun Watson as Bears thump Texans

Getty Images

For one day, at least, Mitchell Trubisky was better than Deshaun Watson.

Trubisky, the much-maligned quarterback whom the Bears selected in the 2017 NFL draft, 10 picks before the Texans selected Watson, played very well today in a 36-7 win over the Texans. Trubisky completed 24 of 33 passes for 267 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was one of his best games as a Bear.

Watson had an ugly game in a disastrous performance for Houston. His numbers don’t look terrible — 21-of-30 for 220 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions — but a lot of those yards came in garbage time, and he was also sacked six times.

The win improves the Bears’ record on the season to 6-7 and allows them to cling to their slim playoff hopes. The Texans drop to 4-9, and they’re going nowhere fast. The only focus in Houston should be on figuring out how to put a team around Watson that doesn’t see him get sacked six times in blowout losses in 2021 and beyond.