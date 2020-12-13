NFL Week 14 early inactives: Daniel Jones, DeAndre Hopkins good to go

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
One of the biggest 1 p.m. kickoffs features the Cardinals and the Giants from MetLife Stadium. Both teams are trying to find their way into the playoffs and they’ll have the help of key players who were listed as questionable heading into Sunday. The Cardinals will have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, running back Kenyan Drake, and linebacker Isaiah Simmons while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is back after missing last Sunday with a hamstring injury.
Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Cardinals at Giants
Cardinals: WR Andy Isabella, K Zane Gonzalez, QB Brett Hundley, S Jalen Thompson, OL Josh Miles, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Mac Garcia
Giants: WR Dante Pettis, CB Darnay Holmes, LB T.J. Brunson, T Kyle Murphy, T Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh
Texans at Bears
Texans: WR Brandin Cooks, QB Josh McCown, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, T Charlie Heck, OL Hjalte Froholdt, TE Pharaoh Brown
Bears: LB James Vaughters, CB Buster Skrine, OL Lachavious Simmons, DL Daniel McCullers
Broncos at Panthers
Broncos: T Garett Bolles, LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, WR Tyrie Cleveland, G Graham Glasgow, S Trey Marshall, DT Sylvester Williams
Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Will Grier, OL Dennis Daley, T Greg Little, DE Marquis Haynes, DT Mike Panasiuk, S Kenny Robinson
Vikings at Buccaneers
Vikings: TE Kyle Rudolph, WR K.J. Osborn, RB Alexander Mattison, LB Eric Kendricks, T Oli Udoh, CB Dylan Mabin
Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, CB Jamel Dean, DL Khalil Davis, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Tanner Hudson, QB Ryan Griffin
Titans at Jaguars
Titans: CB Adoree' Jackson, S Kenny Vaccaro, RB Darrynton Evans, RB D’Onta Foreman, LB Wyatt Ray
Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Kamalei Correa, LB Quincy Williams, OL Brandon Linder, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert
Cowboys at Bengals
Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Anthony Brown, S Donovan Wilson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DT Eli Ankou
Bengals:K Randy Bullock, S Brandon Wilson, OL Michael Jordan, OL B.J. Finney, OL Keaton Sutherland
Chiefs at Dolphins
Chiefs: LB Damien Wilson, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, OL Martinas Rankin, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders, CB BoPete Keyes
Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Kyle Van Noy, G Ereck Flowers, DT Benito Jones