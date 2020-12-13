NFL Week 14 early inactives: Daniel Jones, DeAndre Hopkins good to go

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

One of the biggest 1 p.m. kickoffs features the Cardinals and the Giants from MetLife Stadium. Both teams are trying to find their way into the playoffs and they’ll have the help of key players who were listed as questionable heading into Sunday. The Cardinals will have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, running back Kenyan Drake, and linebacker Isaiah Simmons while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is back after missing last Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Cardinals at Giants

Cardinals: WR Andy Isabella, K Zane Gonzalez, QB Brett Hundley, S Jalen Thompson, OL Josh Miles, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Mac Garcia

Giants: WR Dante Pettis, CB Darnay Holmes, LB T.J. Brunson, T Kyle Murphy, T Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh

Texans at Bears

Texans: WR Brandin Cooks, QB Josh McCown, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, T Charlie Heck, OL Hjalte Froholdt, TE Pharaoh Brown

Bears: LB James Vaughters, CB Buster Skrine, OL Lachavious Simmons, DL Daniel McCullers

Broncos at Panthers

Broncos: T Garett Bolles, LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, WR Tyrie Cleveland, G Graham Glasgow, S Trey Marshall, DT Sylvester Williams

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Will Grier, OL Dennis Daley, T Greg Little, DE Marquis Haynes, DT Mike Panasiuk, S Kenny Robinson

Vikings at Buccaneers

Vikings: TE Kyle Rudolph, WR K.J. Osborn, RB Alexander Mattison, LB Eric Kendricks, T Oli Udoh, CB Dylan Mabin

Buccaneers: RB Leonard Fournette, CB Jamel Dean, DL Khalil Davis, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Tanner Hudson, QB Ryan Griffin

Titans at Jaguars

Titans: CB Adoree' Jackson, S Kenny Vaccaro, RB Darrynton Evans, RB D’Onta Foreman, LB Wyatt Ray

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Kamalei Correa, LB Quincy Williams, OL Brandon Linder, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert

Cowboys at Bengals

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Anthony Brown, S Donovan Wilson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DT Eli Ankou

Bengals:K Randy Bullock, S Brandon Wilson, OL Michael Jordan, OL B.J. Finney, OL Keaton Sutherland

Chiefs at Dolphins

Chiefs: LB Damien Wilson, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, OL Martinas Rankin, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders, CB BoPete Keyes

Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Kyle Van Noy, G Ereck Flowers, DT Benito Jones