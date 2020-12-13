No surprises on Steelers, Bills inactives lists

Getty Images

There were no surprises on the lists of inactives for the Steelers and Bills for Sunday Night Football.

For the Steelers, cornerback Joe Haden had previously been ruled out with a concussion. The club also ruled linebacker Robert Spillane out before placing him on injured reserve.

The Bills declared safety Jaquan Johnson out with an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh also listed quarterback Josh Dobbs, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Drewin Gray, tight end Kevin Rader, and defensive end Isaiah Buggs as inactive.

Buffalo declared quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon, tight end Tyler Kroft, and defensive end Trent Murphy inactive.