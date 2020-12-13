Noah Fant questionable to return with illness

Getty Images

The Broncos have a 6-0 lead in the second quarter, but they may be without one of their top offensive weapons for the rest of the game.

Tight end Noah Fant has an illness and is questionable to return. He was spotted by television cameras walking back into the locker room after he didn’t appear in a two tight end set on one of Denver’s early possessions.

Fant had not been targeted before exiting the contest. He had 44 receptions for 492 yards with a pair of touchdowns entering Sunday.

The Broncos have Troy Fumagalli and Nick Vannett as options at tight end.