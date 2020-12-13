Packers beat Lions, clinch NFC North

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 13, 2020, 7:32 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
For the second consecutive year, the Green Bay Packers have won the NFC North.

With a 31-24 win over the Lions today in Detroit, the Packers improved their record to 10-3 and clinched the division title. They’ll play at least one home playoff game, and they remain in contention for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an outstanding game. The Lions’ defense barely laid a finger on him as he carved up the secondary all day. It was a strong statement that Rodgers deserves consideration for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby put the game out of reach with a 58-yard field goal with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played well too, but he’s not on Rodgers’ level. Stafford did his best in a game where he knew he didn’t have much margin for error because his defense didn’t make many stops, but he left the game after appearing to have a rib injury in the fourth quarter.

The Lions fall to 5-8 and out of any realistic chance of a wild card berth. Some day they may be able to compete with the Packers for NFC North supremacy. But for this year, like last year, Green Bay is atop the division.

34 responses to “Packers beat Lions, clinch NFC North

  2. Cryking’s win the preseason championship for a record 45 years in a row, mean while the Packer’s win the regular division championship again!

  4. Pack NFC champs… again and the new NFC top playoff seed. Just seems like the world b starting to make sense again.

  5. Congratulations to the Packers. They now have the #1 seed in the NFC and they have to focus on next week’s game with the Panthers.
    As a Packers fan, I’d like to offer a hats off to Matthew Stafford. He always plays well against the Packers and he left the game today with a rib injury. I hope he is okay. If you’re a football player, you have to like Matthew Stafford. He is as tough as they come and he always gives 100%.

  6. Notice how the playoff-bound Green Bay Packers are the current #1 NFC seed with a 10-3 record? Notice how their Kicker can hit a clutch field goal (from 58, no less)? Notice their Coach is actually a Coach of the Year candidate?

    I thought you did.

  11. 10-3
    BACK 2 BACK NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS!!!
    RETURN TO THE NUMBER 1 SEED!!!
    🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡 🗡

    Too bad vikes couldn’t have held onto Bevell and Cut Zimmer Loose. He was pretty good

  14. Got the W and got to 10-3. Mission accomplished.

    NFC North Titles are nice and the Packers have 7 North titles since 2011.(2011,2012,2013,2014,2016,2019,2020),but The North is not enough.

    Focus is Carolina. One at a time.

    #GoPackGo!

  15. How is it even possible to watch a replay in slow motion and still get the call wrong? Oh yeah when you are playing the Packers.

  16. The people of Detroit are great people. They deserve better than an uneven playing field

  17. Well, at least the Vikings will be picking ahead of the Packers in the draft next year. Again. They got that goin’ for ‘em.

  18. Big win today.
    Goal #1 completed.
    The Packers have locked up NFC North before I even started my Christmas shopping. Sweet indeed.
    7th Division Championship in the last 10 seasons. Very Impressive.
    And Matt LaFleur notched his consecutive double digit win total in as many seasons.
    Great start to an extremely young Head Coaching career.

    Better yet, coupled with the Saints loss, GB is now in the driver’s seat for Goal #2, the top NFC Conference seed and home field advantage.

    The clock has to seriously be ticking on Shawn Mennenga’s coaching tenure in GB. (If I was in charge, the call would already be made.)
    And Mike Pettine’s seat has to be getting warm too.
    Reevaluations will have to be carefully weighed after this season.
    But, for now, hopefully some of these fences can be mended, or at least salvageable.

    The important thing is the fact that this team managed to still get the job done and now have a prime time gig against the Panthers Saturday night.
    Time to hold serve against the rest of the NFC and force the road to the Super Bowl through Titletown.
    Moving forward.

  19. Fake season. Whoever wins the super bowl has nothing but the dreaded asterisk forever, just like the fake laker championship. Theme next year: a return to actual football that means something.

    This 2020 season is nothing but a prolonged preseason. It’s even more worthless than the preseason.

  20. Rodgers has to be the MVP runner now. Also big shoutout to Hurts and the Eagles for the help.rtp295
    ————————————————
    MVP of what ???, You conveniently forgot the Tampa bay game where Rodgers only put up 10 points and these were his numbers 16-35, 160yds 2 ints
    while Mahomes numbers vs that tampa team 37/49,462 3 tds.

    Mahomes has his team at 12-1 Rodgers team is 10-3. The bottom line is from the start of the season all the Betting Books around the Globe have the Chiefs favorites to go and win the Super bowl, You REMOVE Mahomes from the Chiefs tonight and they come crashing down on the betting line and wouldn’t even be favorites against whomever they face come playoffs where you can kiss any Super bowl aspirations GOODBYE, On the other hand the Packers is just another team where Rodgers continues to struggle to beat teams with WINNING Record. But i digress.

  21. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:00 pm
    The people of Detroit are great people. They deserve better than an uneven playing field
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    I think that’s to let rainwater run off to the sides from the center. I think.

  22. The best byproduct of Packers wins is easily cheesy crying.

    It just makes me so, SO happy.

  23. Lions would have won by two scores if Matt Patricia were still the coach. He will be a Super Bowl-winning coach in the League

  24. stellar performance says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:01 pm
    Well, at least the Vikings will be picking ahead of the Packers in the draft next year. Again. They got that goin’ for ‘em.
    +++++++++++
    Has a kicker ever been taken in the first round? Asking for a friend. 😂😂😂

  25. intellectualpenury says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:13 pm
    Lions would have won by two scores if Matt Patricia were still the coach. He will be a Super Bowl-winning coach in the League

    ———————

    Matt, it’s difficult to process how far you’ve fallen: from NFL head coach to PFT commenter in just a few short weeks.

  26. I guess since I have calmed down and took a shot of mellowness, a WIN is a W in that column and as I said after the Eagles game – this LIons game is the biggest one of the season for us and it was. We are in the dance – that is our number 1 objective.starting the year. There are just to many variables left to figure out now but not only are we in the playoffs we are tied for the number 1 seed. Now we don have to worry if we stink the place out over next 3 games – we dont have to worry about beating the Bears even though they played well today because the Bears still suck. Why because we are in the dance and the chips will fall where they may. Right now the Lions are out – the Bears and Vikings are currently out. Those are the things that matter – no matter how lousy the D played at times no matter how lousy our special teams coverage is ( and our kicking was bang on – both punts and kickoffs.) We still are in the dance – Yahoo!!!!!

  27. Has another team had an easier schedule this season?

    Have they beat a team with a winning record this season?

  29. flash1224 says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:30 pm
    Has another team had an easier schedule this season?

    Have they beat a team with a winning record this season

    ————

    Yes. You’d think that if you could post this you could also check without having to ask. Lol. Stupid.

  30. flash1224 says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    If they did it wasnt because it was set up that way – they were 13-3 which means that they get a harder schedule than other teams below them in their division. So they got the NFC south and drew last years top team San Fran in the NFC west, And they got the AFC west and lost to Indie beat AFC south Jags and Houston and need to play Tennesse and NFC south Carolina. It is what it is but only by accident was San Fran understaffed and Atlanta bad early.This could have been really tough as predicted at the start of the season.

  31. iliketurtles says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:08 pm
    Fake season. Whoever wins the super bowl has nothing but the dreaded asterisk forever, just like the fake laker championship. Theme next year: a return to actual football that means something.

    This 2020 season is nothing but a prolonged preseason. It’s even more worthless than the preseason.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    You’re way wrong. This season is harder than any other, for all teams.

  32. Here’s a good one; In seventeen of the last eighteen games between the Lions and the Packers…….the Packers have trailed at halftime.

  33. iliketurtles says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    “Fake season….. This 2020 season is nothing but a prolonged preseason. It’s even more worthless than the preseason.

    +++++

    So that’s why you haven’t watched the games and never post on a football web site? Thanks for sharing.

  34. flash1224 says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:30 pm
    Has another team had an easier schedule this season?

    Have they beat a team with a winning record this season

    ————————————————————

    You play the games they give you, you don’t pick them. And — we played the perennial champs twice as we do every year (the Vikings — according to their fans that is) and the Bears twice (and their fans had them beating us, too).
    The fact is this — the Packers are 10 and 3 and hold the #1 seed in the NFC because they deserve to be there.
    No game in the NFL is easy. Ask the players who play the worst team in football — the Jets — how they feel after the game. I bet they are just as tired and just as sore as when they play the Chiefs. Football does that to you and anyone who knows anything about football knows that’s true.
    Finally — the Packers beat the Saints — who are the current #2 seed, by the way.

