Patrick Mahomes has thrown two picks, taken a 30-yard sack as Miami leads 10-0

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t looked like Patrick Mahomes so far.

Mahomes, who had thrown only two interceptions this season, threw two in the first quarter today. The Dolphins, the league’s highest-scoring team in the first quarter, have a 10-0 lead that should be more.

After forcing the Dolphins to go three-and-out, the Chiefs’ first drive began at their own 20. They moved right down the field to the Miami 27 before Mahomes threw an interception.

Andrew Van Ginkel got knocked down to the ground and got up just in time to bat Mahomes’ pass in the air. Byron Jones intercepted it. Jones fumbled on the 15-yard return, but Emmanuel Ogbah recovered at the Miami 43.

The usually reliable Jason Sanders missed a 45-yard field goal.

The Chiefs’ second possession started with a fumbled exchange that Mahomes covered and ended with a 30-yard sack as he ran backward trying to get away before Jerome Baker tackled him. It was reminiscent of Bob Lilly’s sack of Bob Griese in Super Bowl VI.

The Dolphins drove the 44 yards in seven plays with Mike Gesicki catching a 7-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa for a 7-0 Miami lead.

The Chiefs’ third possession began with a 37-yard pass from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins to the Miami 38. But on the next play, Eric Rowe intercepted Mahomes on a pass intended for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Rowe returned it to the Kansas City 47.

The Dolphins reached the Kansas City 13 before settling for a 31-yard Sanders field goal.