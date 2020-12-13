Raiders fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther

Getty Images

‘Tis the season to fire defensive coordinators.

Six days after the Jets fired Gregg Williams after losing to the Raiders, the Raiders have fired Paul Guenther after losing to the Colts.

The Raiders announced that Guenther has been relieved of his duties, and that defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as the interim defensive coordinator for the balance of the season.

The Raiders surrendered 456 total yards on Sunday, with an average gain by Indy of 7.7 yards per play.

Coach Jon Gruden hired Guenther when Gruden took the job in 2018, touting the Mike Zimmer-style attack. The Raiders have not become strong defensively on a consistent basis, and today’s loss to the Colts significantly impacts the Las Vegas playoff chances.