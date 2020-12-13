Raiders fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2020, 10:02 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

‘Tis the season to fire defensive coordinators.

Six days after the Jets fired Gregg Williams after losing to the Raiders, the Raiders have fired Paul Guenther after losing to the Colts.

The Raiders announced that Guenther has been relieved of his duties, and that defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as the interim defensive coordinator for the balance of the season.

The Raiders surrendered 456 total yards on Sunday, with an average gain by Indy of 7.7 yards per play.

Coach Jon Gruden hired Guenther when Gruden took the job in 2018, touting the Mike Zimmer-style attack. The Raiders have not become strong defensively on a consistent basis, and today’s loss to the Colts significantly impacts the Las Vegas playoff chances.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Raiders fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther

  1. Finally! About five games too late, though. Fingers crossed that Marinelli can get something done. He can’t be any worse.

  2. Had to do something after that game. Completely blew up their playoff chances. Now they have to win out & hope for some help.

  5. Gruden is done at end-of-season. For sure.
    It was awesome watching my team wollup Ls Vegas today.
    COLTSNATION

  6. Good thing, I lost count on how many tackles he missed and all the receivers he left open. Oh wait, he doesn’t PLAY?

  11. Typical Gruden, it’s always everyone else’s fault, look in the mirror for the main problem Chucky!

  12. Have 2 defensive coordinators who faced each other ever been both fired withing 8 days of playing the game? Jets and Raiders, 8 days apart.

  13. I don’t know what took so long, but this Raider fan is thrilled. Today was one of the most painful games ever. I think this move buys Gruden a little time on his ticking clock. He needs to step up and be the coach he is paid to be. Ultimately, it is Mark Davis’ responsibility to bring the eRaiders back to respectability. Until they actually win in the playoffs, they will continue to be mocked by the NFL world.

  15. Since 04 we’ve had Rob Ryan, John Marshall, Chuck Bresnahan, Jason Tarver, Ken Norton Jr and Paul Guenther. What a 16 years it’s been.

  16. Everyone with half a brain knew that when Marineli was hired he would eventually get the nod.

    I mean, what the hell did the bengals ever do on D anyway?!

    Wake up, this ain’t a surprise.

    But I don’t think rod is the answer. Not even if Ryan came back. They both stunk in Dallas.

    I have no idea what the new DC should do with this young “talent (?)”

    But this hasn’t changed in a loooong time.
    And it WILL be expensive. Even Mack is playing like crap. So not having him hadn’t really hurt. I’m glad we sent him packing before his disappearance!

  18. To all you Gruden haters he’s not going to get fired. He calls the offense and the offense is one of the best! When they get the defense figured out, it will solve ALL the problems. Gruden will be there for years to come!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.