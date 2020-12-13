Report: Steelers have “serious concern” about Ben Roethlisberger’s knee

USA TODAY Sports

Officially, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s knee currently is fine. Unofficially, it’s not.

“There’s serious concern in the Steelers organization about Roethlisberger’s knee,” Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday. “It’s been bothering him for weeks and sources say it’s not getting any better, an issue in practices and in games.”

It wasn’t an issue in practice this week, based on the injury report. “Knee” did not appear on any of this week’s practice reports. As he often does, Roethlisberger skipped Wednesday’s session with the “not injury related” designation. He then fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Technically, the Steelers don’t have to disclose the knee issue if Roethlisberger fully participates in practice and if he doesn’t receive treatment for it. And maybe they’ve realized that there’s nothing they can really do to make the knee any better, if for example Roethlisberger has something like arthritis in the knee.

Regardless, there’s a clear disconnect between La Canfora’s report and the team’s injury report. La Canfora says the knee is an issue in practice. The practice report for Week 14 suggests that it’s not.