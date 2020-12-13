Russell Okung doubtful to return with calf injury

Getty Images

Panthers left tackle Russell Okung is doubtful to return to Sunday’s game against the Broncos with a calf injury.

Okung missed four games earlier in 2020 with a calf injury. Trent Scott came in to replace Okung late in the third quarter, just before quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ran in a seven-yard touchdown to cut Denver’s advantage to 25-17.

The Panthers have not gotten much going offensively on Sunday. Their first touchdown came after safety Jeremy Chinn strip sacked quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Efe Obada returned the loose ball to the Broncos’ three-yard line. Running back Mike Davis took in a three-yard touchdown.

Kicker Joey Slye also hit a 35-yard field goal in the quarter.

The Broncos lead 25-17 with 13:31 left in the contest.

UPDATED 3:43 p.m. ET: Okung re-entered the game, but went back to the sideline after committing a holding penalty.