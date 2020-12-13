Seahawks rebound with 40-3 demolition of Jets

Getty Images

The Seahwks were not happy with the way they played in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

They’ll be much happier with the way they played this Sunday. They scored on their first drive of the game and kept adding points even after Russell Wilson and most of the other starters were pulled from the game. Their defense didn’t allow any points after the first quarter and the result was a 40-3 rout of the Jets.

Wilson threw four touchdowns to four different receivers before being replaced by former Jets starter Geno Smith in the third quarter. That pushes him up to 36 touchdown passes on the season and he remains second in the league behind Aaron Rodgers.

The Seahawks also got 27 carries for 142 yards from the Chris Carson/Carlos Hyde duo in what was a much better offensive performance than they managed a week ago. The caveat will obviously be that it came against the 0-13 Jets, but it is a much better place for the offense to be as they prepare for a Week 15 trip to Washington.

The defense can also feel good about itself. Jamal Adams had a sack and now has an NFL record for defensive backs with 8.5 sacks on the year. He and another former Jet Damon Harrison combined to force a fumble and the Jets only managed 185 yards for the game.

It was a step in the wrong direction after the Jets came as close as they’ve been all year to a win last Sunday. The Seahawks will be hoping that they find something better in the next few days because Week 15 brings a trip to Los Angeles to face the first-place Rams.