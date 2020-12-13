Seahawks stretch lead to 23-3 before half

Getty Images

The Seahawks only managed 12 points in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants, but scoring hasn’t been a problem this Sunday.

Russell Wilson threw touchdown passes to Freddie Swain and DK Metcalf before Chris Carson ran for a score with 32 seconds left in the first half. Carson’s touchdown put the Seahawks up 23-3 heading into the half.

Wilson is 15-of-19 for 147 yards overall. He threw an interception on a deep shot to Metcalf in the end zone and had a perfectly thrown deep ball dropped by David Moore in the second quarter of the game. Carson and Carlos Hyde have combined for 70 yards on 12 carries in what’s been a better offensive effort across the board.

The Jets have moved the ball at times, including a field goal on the first drive that gave them a brief lead but Sergio Castillo has missed three other field goal attempts by increasingly wide margins

Sam Darnold is 11-of- for 79 yards through the first two quarters. He was sacked once by former teammate Jamal Adams and Adams also had a hand in forcing a Frank Gore fumble in what’s been a good day for Seattle thus far.