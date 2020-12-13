Steelers can’t capitalize on Josh Allen’s early interception

Getty Images

The Josh Allen Experience began at the bottom of the hill on Sunday Night Football.

Allen threw his ninth interception of the season to end Buffalo’s second drive. Allen was looking for wide receiver Cole Beasley, but defensive lineman Cam Hayward hit the quarterback’s arm when he was releasing the ball. The pass was well short of the intended mark, and cornerback Mike Hilton was there to pick it off.

But the Steelers were unable to capitalize on their extra opportunity, going three-and-out. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s third-and-4 pass was tipped at the line and fell incomplete.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson had two drops on the Steelers’ first two possessions and wasn’t on the field to start the third. Johnson is one of many Pittsburgh wideouts to have issues with drops, though he leads the league in the category.

With 7:44 left in the first quarter, there’s no score in the game.