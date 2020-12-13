Steelers set new record with 70 consecutive games recording a sack

USA Today Sports

When the Steelers strip sacked Josh Allen midway through the second quarter, they didn’t recover the football for a third takeaway. But they did set a new league record.

Pittsburgh has recorded a sack in 70 consecutive regular-season games, breaking the mark set by the 1999-2003 Buccaneers. The stat goes back to 1963, when team sacks were first recorded.

The streak began on Nov. 6 2016, with the Steelers’ 21-14 loss to the Ravens and has continued through the first half of Sunday’s matchup against the Bills.

With two minutes left in the first half, Pittsburgh leads Buffalo 7-0.