Steelers take 7-0 lead after Dawson Knox fumble

Midway through the second quarter, somebody has scored in Buffalo.

The Steelers have taken a 7-0 lead, capitalizing on the Bills’ second giveaway of the night with a touchdown.

On second-and-10 from the Buffalo 23, tight end Dawson Knox fumbled after a short reception. Cornerback Mike Hilton knocked the ball out of Knox’s hands. While the tight end nearly recovered the loose ball, he ended up batting it up in the air for cornerback Cam Sutton.

Pittsburgh nearly gave it right back, as running back James Conner fumbled his first carry following the change of possession. Fortunately for the Steelers, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was there to fall on the it.

Two plays later, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connected with wide receiver James Washington in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

With 6:37 left in the second quarter, Pittsburgh’s defense has held Buffalo to just three first downs.