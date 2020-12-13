Steelers traveled to Buffalo on Sunday

Getty Images

As the 2020 season approached, multiple teams were contemplating the possibility of same-day travel, whenever possible. The league then decided to prohibit the practice, except where expressly permitted.

The NFL has permitted the Steelers to travel on the day of their game against the Bills.

“Due to a number of schedule adjustments which resulted in the Steelers playing on a short week two weeks in a row, we requested and were approved by the league office to travel on game day to Buffalo for our Sunday night game,” Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “Our preparations and meetings will be conducted in Pittsburgh Saturday evening, and the team will then fly to Buffalo on Sunday morning and continue day-of-game preparations upon arrival in Buffalo.”

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET, giving the Steelers plenty of time to get to Buffalo. Tonight’s game will be Pittsburgh’s third game since Wednesday, December 2.

In 2012, the Steelers traveled on game day for a contest against the Giants, after a hurricane hit the New York/New Jersey area. The Steelers won the game.